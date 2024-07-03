News

Ashanti Region to host unveiling of Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia's running mate

Bawumia And Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to unveil Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region. This announcement was made by Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP's National Organiser, via Facebook.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live
