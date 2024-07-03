Ashanti Region to host unveiling of Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia's running mate

Menu ›
Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to unveil Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region. This announcement was made by Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP's National Organiser, via Facebook.Read full article
