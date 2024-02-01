Ashanti Region want Dr. Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket – Vincent Assafuah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, has disclosed that Chiefs and residents in the Ashanti region are advocating for Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to be chosen as the running mate to NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He said this during an interview on Citi FM. According to Assafuah, the Ashanti region consider the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket crucial to the NPP's goal of 'breaking the eight'.



"The people of the Ashanti region said they want to see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the President of the Republic of Ghana, and they also said that the ticket that is going to give us that victory is a ticket that includes Mathew Opoku Prempeh."

He added that the Chiefs and residents in the Ashanti region are united in their preference for the Bawumia-NAPO ticket, considering it as the key to success in the 2024 elections.



"The people of Ashanti region and the Chiefs, are all telling us that they want that ticket, the Bawumia and NAPO ticket and that ticket is going to give us victory in 2024."