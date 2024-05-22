Ashanti Regional Education Directorate supports girls with sanitary pads

The initiative aims to distribute pads to over a hundred thousand students

The Ashanti Regional Education Directorate has initiated a program to supply sanitary pads to female students in the region who are at the age of puberty.

Led by the Regional Girl Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service, the initiative aims to distribute pads to over a hundred thousand students in the region.



During the launch on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr. William Kwame Amankra Appiah, announced that the pads would be distributed on May 28, 2024, to coincide with Menstrual Hygiene Day.



Dr. Amankra emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that Menstrual Hygiene Day serves as a crucial reminder of the need to ensure that every girl has access to resources for managing menstruation with dignity.



The Ashanti Regional Education Directorate is dedicated to supporting the education and health of girls across the region. In preparation for Menstrual Hygiene Day, pad banks have been established in various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

These pad banks have already received hundreds of sanitary pads from the Regional Education Directorate.



The Ashanti Regional Girls Education Officer urged Girl Child Coordinators in the MMDAs to utilize this opportunity to educate students and communities about the importance of menstrual hygiene management.



The initiative aims to promote the well-being and dignity of female students in the region.