Ashanti Regional Minister inspects progress of Boankra Logistics Terminal

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, recently visited the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) to assess the ongoing construction.

This significant project, funded by the Ghanaian government and supported by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the Ministry of Transport, aims to enhance regional trade and economic growth.



During the visit, Project Director Dr. Aron Adade reported that Phase 1, which includes civil works, road networks, and container handling facilities, is approximately 50% complete.



The remaining construction will focus on the superstructure and terminal bay. Dr. Adade provided a detailed tour, showcasing the progress of customs-bonded warehouses, the Container Freight Station, and other key infrastructure, according to Otec news reports.



The inspection was attended by notable officials, including the Board Chair of the GSA, Ms. Stella Wilson, and the CEO of GSA, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong. Sarpong emphasized the project's importance, noting, "BILT is a key component of the government’s initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway (GHATIG) Program, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity."

He highlighted the project's role in reducing port congestion and facilitating trade for Ghana and its neighboring countries.



Minister Simon Osei Mensah expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of the work, despite financial challenges. He stressed the government's commitment to providing the necessary funds to meet project deadlines.



"I am pleased with the work done. The most difficult work has been completed, and we are hopeful that the remaining tasks will be finished in due time," he stated.



Board Chair Stella Wilson expressed gratitude for the minister's visit and reaffirmed the GSA's dedication to ensuring the project's success. She assured that the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal would significantly enhance the economic status of Ghana's middle and northern regions.