Asiedu Nketia supports removal of NPP posters from DRIP machines

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has backed the removal of NPP posters from state equipment by NDC youth, citing it as a justified response to the NPP's alleged misuse of public resources.

In a video, Nketiah expressed support for tearing off NPP stickers from District Road Improvement Project (DRIP) machines.



His comments come as tensions rise between the NDC and NPP ahead of the December 2024 elections.

Separately, police are investigating the theft of a battery from a DRIP tipper truck, raising concerns about the impact on government projects.



