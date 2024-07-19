Aspects of the 1992 Constitution hurting us today – Kwame Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah

Source: 3news

Kwame Jantuah of the CPP has called for constitutional reforms to reduce the excessive power of Ghana’s president and address governance flaws.

He advocates for revising the "winner takes all" concept and decentralizing local government.



Jantuah also urged President Akufo-Addo to apologize for economic hardships, including the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on businesses and pensioners.

He believes a sincere apology could restore public trust, as Ghanaians are generally forgiving. Jantuah emphasized the need for a government of national unity to leverage the expertise of all citizens.



Read full article