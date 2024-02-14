Assemblies of God Ghana ordains 32 pastors

Assemblies of God

Rev Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, conducted a ceremony at the Assemblies of God Retreat Centre at the Shai Hills, where he ordained 32 pastors and promoted others to the rank of Exhorters and Licentiates.

During his sermon on “How The Pastor Must Also Do The Work of An Evangelist,” he urged Assemblies of God pastors to guide their congregations to evangelize and establish new churches, in line with the church’s 2024 theme: Send the Light. He also referenced the instructions given by the Apostle Paul to Timothy, who was pastoring the church at Ephesus.



Rev Wengam stressed that the church's mission is to win souls and disciple nations. He expressed concern that the church is currently prioritizing the means to the end, rather than its main calling to spread the gospel of Christ.



Rev Wengam also called on the church to do its part in ensuring peaceful, free, and fair elections in 2024.

The ceremony was attended by Rev Dr Ernest Birikorang, the General Secretary of Assemblies of God Ghana, and Rev Michael Ayesu, the Regional Superintendent.



Over the weekend, Rev Wengam presided over the burial service for Rev Mrs Hannah Amponsah, one of the leading female pastors of Assemblies of God Ghana, and the widow of Rev Stephen Amponsah, the church's longest-serving Assistant General Superintendent, in Chiraa, Bono Region.