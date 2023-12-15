Assembly member for Kumawu Dadease lists his achievements to seek for re-election

Assembly member for Kumawu Dadease, Kofi Adade

Kofi Adade, the assembly member for Kumawu Dadease in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region, has outlined his achievements during his tenure ahead of the assembly elections.

The 2023 district assembly elections will be held on December 19, and Kofi Adade is among the many incumbent assembly members who are seeking re-election.



According to him, he has provided five different types of mechanised drinking water for Kumawu Dadease through his DCE, Samuel Addai Agyakum, and converted one bole into mechanised potable water with the help of lawyer Edward Osei Kofi.

“That should tell you that I’m a blessing to this community, even though when I came, COVID destroyed and made things difficult, and even with that, look at what I have been able to do with limited resources.”The people in Dadease should vote for me massively as their way of thanking me for the good works I have done since I became the Assembly Member in 2019,” Kofi Adade said on Rainbow Radio Accra.