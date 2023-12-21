Assembly members in Asante Akyem North pick nomination forms for Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and Assembly Members in Asante Akyem North

Kwabena Osei, an engineer led a team of young men who have in several ways benefited from Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang both in Ghana and in the diaspora and elected assemblymen on Wednesday afternoon picked nomination forms for their choice, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Chief Executive of the Ghana Digital Centers Limited.

The CEO is seeking re-election as an NPP Parliamentary candidate having been successful in 2012.



Hon Baah Agyemang subsequently won the Parliamentary elections in 2012 to represent Asante Akyem North in Parliament from 2012 to 2016 as he served as a Member of Parliament.



"We are here in our numbers to pick the NPP nomination forms for a man who we can perfectly describe as a complete human being whose efforts have been to make our lives and that family members beautiful by offering us job opportunities and employment, I’m not here a line, I represent a number of people who in diverse ways have benefited from KBA, some are in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, others are in the security services and all forms of employment opportunities ", the former Assembly Member stated.



Recollection:



Doing a recollection of the humanitarian acts of the GDCL CEO when the team handed over the nomination forms to their favorite aspirant, Kwabena Osei said Hon Baah Agyemang had for over ten years secured scholarships for indigenes of Asante Akyem North to further their education in tertiary institutions both in Ghana and overseas.

He noted that many youth who were idling around have been provided some employment avenues by Kwadwo Baah including enlisting them in the Navy, Army, Fire Service, and the Police service.



Others, he disclosed have had training in digital skills through the efforts of the former MP.



The former Assembly Member said the GDCL CEO has touched the lives of the people of the entire Asante Akyem North and had embarked on several philanthropic enterprises with the needy and those at the hospitals receiving such kind gestures every year.



"All of us standing here are a testament to the kindness of Hon Baah Agyemang and for me, I am now a Mechanical Engineer at Ghana Gas because our brother gave me that opportunity. We believe that if this man can do abundantly for our people when we grant him the opportunity to lead this constituency as MP", Kwabena Osei stressed.



Appreciation:

The nomination form was presented to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang at Afrisie where he went to commission a community center he funded and built by himself for the community on behalf of the group by Hon Agyarko Frimpong, an assemblyman for Pekyerekye electoral area. Receiving the forms from the team, Hon Baah Agyemang thanked them for the confidence they had reposed in him.



He noted that the singular act of purchasing the forms alone and ensuring that they submit the same to him showed that he could count on their support.



Hon Baah Agyemang asked delegates in Asante Akyem North to vote massively for him so that he could use his influence to lobby for more projects for the constituency.



"I am humbled by your recollection of the history of my generous acts but I do them because people must be happy since that's the only thing that gladdens my heart and I promise to work hard and win this parliamentary election with the help of God and make Asante Akyem North great again", Hon Baah Agyemang stated.