Assuring hope to young floating voters will win you power, not vitriols – NPC to Politicians

The National Peace Council (NPC) has urged political parties to craft messages that resonate with the youth, who make up the majority of floating voters and play a crucial role in determining election outcomes in Ghana.

Rev. Emmanuel Badu Amoah, the Ashanti Regional Executive Secretary of the NPC, emphasized that despite economic challenges, many young people are looking for promises of a better future for themselves and their children.

He also warned against endorsing divisive or violent rhetoric, highlighting the importance of peace and the long-term consequences of engaging in political vigilantism.



