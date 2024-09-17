Asuogyaman MP is just a funeral attendee, underperfoming – Pius Enam Hadzide shades

Pius Enam Hadzide

Pius Enam Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has criticized Asuogyaman MP Thomas Ampem Nyarko for underperforming compared to other MPs.

In an interview on Sompa FM, Hadzide, who is running for the Asuogyaman seat in the 2024 elections, claimed Nyarko's presence in Parliament is barely felt due to incompetence.



He accused Nyarko of failing to lobby for his constituency and only attending funerals.

Hadzide also dismissed Nyarko's alleged propaganda against him, expressing confidence in his chances of winning the seat for the NPP in the upcoming elections.



