Asuogyaman MP unveils GHS700,000.00 health Centre at New Powmu

Source: GNA

Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, MP for Asuogyaman, has opened a modern 10-bed health clinic in New Powmu, Eastern Region, costing GHS700,000.

The facility includes wards, a labor room, and maternity services, saving locals from traveling far for healthcare.



Community efforts were key to its completion.

Ms. Rebecca Dede Bantey, District Health Director, praised the clinic's wide-ranging services, while Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamu's Paramount Chief, urged cleanliness and quality care.



The clinic is a major boost for local health, benefiting surrounding areas as well.



