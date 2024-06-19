Ato Forson case: The Director of Public Prosecution did a yeoman’s job in cross examining Jakpa – Dep A-G

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Source: 3news

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has praised Director of Public Prosecution Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa for her effective cross-examination of Richard Jakpa in the Ato Forson case.

Contrary to claims of frustration, Tuah-Yeboah commended her thorough questioning.



The prosecution revealed Jakpa, dismissed from the military in 2007, first contacted Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, disputing his previous testimony.

Jakpa admitted to initiating contact in 2021 and sending numerous messages to Dame, though many were motivational. The trial continues to scrutinize Jakpa’s communications and their implications.



