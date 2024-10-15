Menu ›
News
Ato Forson cautions NDC supporters in Gomoa Central against voting 'skirt and blouse' in the upcoming December election
Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com
Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has warned National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Gomoa Central against the practice of voting 'skirt and blouse,' where voters select candidates from different parties.
Speaking to over a thousand artisans in Gomoa Abonyi, he urged them to vote for both President Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidate Kwame Deen Yawson to ensure development in the region.
With just 54 days until the elections, Forson, alongside NDC National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi, is touring the Central Region to rally support for their candidates.
Read full article
Source: classfmonline.com