Ato Forson criticizes Akufo-Addo for economic hardships and bloated govt

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has sharply criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the ongoing hardships faced by Ghanaians. Dr. Forson called for urgent measures to alleviate the citizens' struggles during his address at the start of the parliamentary session on Friday, May 17.

Dr. Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister, chastised the President for his recent ministerial nominations, arguing that the already bloated government is an unnecessary burden on the suffering masses. He asserted that instead of expanding the administration, the President should be focusing on reducing its size to show that he is attentive to the people's demands.



"The government must reduce the size of its administration to assure Ghanaians that their calls for a leaner government are being heard," Dr. Forson stated. He emphasized that the President appears to be ignoring these calls, which is detrimental to the nation's economic health.



A major point of concern for Dr. Forson is the alarming depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi. He highlighted that the rapid decline in the currency's value is causing severe economic challenges, including business collapses and rising unemployment. According to Dr. Forson, addressing this economic crisis should be the administration's top priority.



Dr. Forson urged the government to focus on stabilizing the economy and addressing pressing financial issues rather than expanding the government during such a critical time.

"Ordinary Ghanaians are struggling under a high tax regime while contributing to national development. The government should manage these contributions prudently, yet we continue to see reckless and wasteful expenditures," he said.



He also called for new, creative, and radical ways of confronting the nation's challenges, emphasizing modesty and sacrifice by the political class.



"We cannot continue with the same old ways. Ghana's current unfortunate situation requires a different approach," Dr. Forson stated.