Ato Forson's Acquittal: Stop your nonsense! - NPP Youth organizer berates NDC

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he describes as "hypocrisy" towards the judiciary.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Mustapha accused the NDC of previously attacking and undermining the judicial system but now praising it following the acquittal of their Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson.



He pointed out that all three justices on the panel were appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yet the NDC has not criticized them as they often do when losing other cases.

Mustapha condemned the NDC's perceived double standards and called for an end to what he sees as their inconsistent behavior.



