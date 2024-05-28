News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
1

Ato Forson trial: Nana B blows Justice Kulendi’s cover over secret recording

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B Henry Nana Boakye

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: Daily Guide Network

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of manipulating a tape involving a conversation between Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case.

Richard Jakpa claimed in court that Dame approached him multiple times to implicate Casiel Ato Forson, the first accused.

The Attorney General denied this, stating Jakpa had sought a plea bargain. NPP's National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, asserted the full recording would prove the AG never requested Jakpa to skew his testimony, accusing the NDC of scheming.

The NDC plans to reveal more details.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide Network