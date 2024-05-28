Ato Forson trial: Nana B blows Justice Kulendi’s cover over secret recording

Henry Nana Boakye

Source: Daily Guide Network

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of manipulating a tape involving a conversation between Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case.

Richard Jakpa claimed in court that Dame approached him multiple times to implicate Casiel Ato Forson, the first accused.



The Attorney General denied this, stating Jakpa had sought a plea bargain. NPP's National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, asserted the full recording would prove the AG never requested Jakpa to skew his testimony, accusing the NDC of scheming.

The NDC plans to reveal more details.



