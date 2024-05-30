Attempting suicide is not crime- Supreme Court declares

Supreme Court of Ghana

Source: Daily Guide

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case challenging the constitutionality of the law criminalizing attempted suicide.

This comes after Parliament decriminalized attempted suicide through the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021, rendering the legal challenge irrelevant.



The case was filed by Christian Malm-Hesse, who argued that the law was inconsistent with mental health principles and medical efforts to address mental health challenges.

However, the court dismissed the case, as the law had already been amended to decriminalize attempted suicide.