Attorney General addresses delays in Major Mahama trial

Visit to Attorney General

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has attributed the prolonged trial of Major Maxwell Mahama to a flawed juror system, announcing that the government is taking steps to reform it to prevent similar delays in the future.

Despite the life sentences handed down to 12 accused individuals by the jury, the Attorney General acknowledged avoidable delays that extended the trial period to over six years.



During a visit by the family of the late Major Mahama to the Attorney General’s Department to express appreciation for the ruling, Godfred Yeboah Dame revealed plans for significant reforms to the jury system.



“The length of time that we took has also resulted in the further amendment of the criminal procedure laws of the country. Just two months ago, I was compelled to place before the cabinet a bill to reform the country's criminal justice system to ensure that all the delays that occur during criminal justice delivery will be eliminated. So, we are seeking to reform the jury system," explained the Attorney General.

Dame emphasized that the jury system's involvement was a major factor in the trial's prolonged duration and mentioned the filing of treason charges against certain citizens, which, despite being more serious, took only two years to clear due to the absence of a jury.



Meanwhile, Veronica Bamford, the mother of the late Major Mahama, expressed gratitude that despite having a gun during the attack, her son did not shoot anybody.



“He had a gun on him but he did not shoot anybody, and, if you don’t know, he won the award for the best shot in his intake. He had a gun, and he did not shoot anybody, and I am grateful and glad for that,” she remarked.