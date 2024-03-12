Attorney-General advocates for renewable energy adoption in schools

Godfred Yeboah Dame at Adisadel College

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has emphasized the need to integrate renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy, into the education sector.

He highlighted that solar energy, being abundant and constantly replenished, could ensure a steady electricity supply in schools, improving the learning environment and avoiding disruptions due to unpaid electricity bills.



Speaking at the 114th Speech and Prize-giving Day of Adisadel Senior High School, Mr. Dame stressed the significance of renewable energy, especially solar power, in powering education.



He pointed out that the adoption of renewable energy aligns with the UN Climate Change Action Policy, which projects a significant increase in renewable energy use globally by 2050.



Mr. Dame noted that Ghana's geographical location provides ample sunlight, making solar energy a viable and sustainable option for powering schools.

While acknowledging the initial cost of installing solar panels, he recommended public-private partnerships to make renewable energy more accessible to less privileged schools. He also highlighted the potential of solar energy to create job opportunities and contribute to the country's energy mix.



The Minister's call for the promotion of renewable energy in schools is in line with the government's commitment to sustainable development and education.



He commended the efforts of the Headmaster of Adisadel SHS and lauded the contributions of past and present students to the school's legacy.