Attorney General yet to receive docket on Akonta Mining's alleged involvement in illegal mining

Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has disclosed that his office is yet to receive a docket on investigations into alleged illegal mining activities of Akonta Mining, reportedly owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

Expressing his commitment to prosecuting individuals engaged in illegal mining, the A-G cited successful prosecutions of Chinese nationals involved in similar activities.



He emphasised that foreign offenders face a minimum penalty of 20 years, while Ghanaians face a minimum of 15 years imprisonment.



Responding to accusations that his office has neglected the alleged illegal mining by Akonta Mining Limited, captured on video in a forest reserve, Dame stated that he has not been furnished with evidence of wrongdoing.



"I have not seen any video. I think that if indeed there is such a video, then it will be, with due respect, a little bit irresponsible on the part of the media, for they not even furnishing me with the video," Dame said during an interview with JoyNews.

The investigations into Akonta Mining began in June 2023, following a petition by the Media Coalition Against Galamsey. The petition claimed that the mining company had entered the Tano Nimiri forest reserve in the Western Region.



The Ministry stated that although Akonta Mining had a mining lease for some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, they had no right to operate within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.



Dame clarified that no docket related to Akonta Mining had been presented to him, emphasising the need for evidence to initiate legal proceedings.



He also noted discrepancies in the information provided during discussions on the matter, questioning the accuracy of the allegations against Akonta Mining.