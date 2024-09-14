Austria opens new Embassy in Accra to deepen bilateral ties with Ghana

The event included the signing of agreements on development

Source: GNA

Austria has opened a new embassy in Accra, Ghana, marking a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The embassy, located in Osu, will enhance diplomatic and economic ties, with a focus on trade and cultural exchanges.



Austria's Foreign Minister, Jackson Alexander Schallenberg, emphasized Ghana's importance as a stable partner in Africa, while Ghana's Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

The event included the signing of agreements on development, migration, and labor market access.



