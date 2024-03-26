Avoid non-essential trips to conflict zones – Foreign Affairs Ministry warns

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a stern warning to travelers regarding the deceptive practices of middlemen claiming to facilitate citizenship, resident permits, and job placements in conflict-ridden regions and war-torn countries.

In a travel advisory released on March 25, the Ministry emphasized the inherent dangers associated with such journeys, highlighting the potential dire consequences they entail.



"In light of ongoing conflicts and the risk of conscription in certain countries or regions around the world, travelers are strongly advised to exercise caution and carefully consider their travel plans," the advisory stated.



The Ministry urged travelers to prioritize their safety and well-being, particularly when offered employment opportunities in areas with heightened risks of conscription and armed conflict.

"By staying informed, exercising caution, and taking proactive measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of being conscripted into military service while traveling in conflict areas. The Ministry takes this opportunity to reassure the traveling Ghanaian public of its unwavering commitment to their safety," the Ministry stated.



