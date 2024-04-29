Peggy Ama Donkor

Peggy Ama Donkor, a renowned journalist known for her work at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has made a foray into the literary world with the release of her latest book, "The Pastor’s Wife."

The book, according to Graphic Online reports, was recently unveiled at the Burma Camp Worship Centre of The Church of Pentecost in Accra.



"The Pastor’s Wife" serves as a poignant tribute to the late Mrs. Hannah Osei-Korsah, the former wife of Apostle Dr. Philip Osei-Korsah, the Director of the Counselling Ministry of The Church of Pentecost, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48.



"The Pastor’s Wife" is more than just a narrative; it is a compilation of heartfelt tributes from family, friends, and institutions where Mrs. Osei-Korsah left a lasting impact. Peggy Ama Donkor meticulously weaves together these tributes, drawing from extensive research to create a touching homage to a remarkable woman.



The book goes beyond mere storytelling; it offers readers profound insights into the lives of pastors' wives, shedding light on the roles they play and the expectations placed upon them.



Peggy Ama Donkor's storytelling prowess is evident as she introduces elements of suspense early on, leaving readers intrigued and eager to uncover the mysteries that lie ahead.

In addition to weaving a compelling narrative, Peggy Ama Donkor conducts interviews with thirty-five pastors' wives from various denominations worldwide, providing readers with a diverse perspective on the challenges faced by these women in supporting their husbands' divine callings.



The book not only highlights these challenges but also offers practical recommendations on how to navigate and overcome them.



"The Pastor’s Wife" is not just a book for seasoned ministers’ wives; it also serves as a guide for newly ordained ministers’ wives.



Peggy Ama Donkor outlines five crucial points as a guideline for these women, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, prayerfulness, approachability, and cultivating a motherly mindset.



Her work serves as a beacon of guidance and wisdom for all who find themselves in the esteemed yet challenging role of a pastor’s wife