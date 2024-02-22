Awutu Senya West District Assembly fails to confirm DCE nominee

Awutu Senya West assembly

The Awutu Senya West District Assembly faced a setback as members failed to confirm Moses Arhinful Acquah as the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee, citing a shortfall in required votes.

Out of 35 votes cast, Acquah received 19 "Yes" votes and 15 "No" votes, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed for confirmation.



In response, Regional Minister Marigold Assan and key assembly members convened a meeting to address the situation and chart a path forward.

Assan urged "When you go back to your homes, please think about the development of Awutu Senya West and the various electoral areas so that we can come together and champion the cause of Awutu Senya West. Let’s do away with partisan politics and do what is necessary. There are 22 MMDAs in the Central Region, so one should not be an obstacle at all. The President has the development of Awutu Senya West at heart, and so we must ensure that the DCE nominee gets one hundred percent endorsement."