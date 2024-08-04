Ayariga supports creation of new region for Bawku

Osman Ayariga

Osman Ayariga, Deputy National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), supports creating a new region for Bawku, citing development and job creation benefits.

Speaking during the NDC's campaign tour in the Upper East Region, Ayariga noted the constitutional validity of the request by Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, contingent on a feasibility study.

He highlighted that the new region would enhance infrastructure, access to social services, and employment opportunities for Bawku residents.



Read full article