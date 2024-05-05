Ayeh-Paye dismisses notion of NPP struggle in Ejisu by-election

Samuel Ayeh-Paye

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, the former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, has denied claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faced difficulties in retaining the Ejisu seat during the recent by-election.

The by-election arose following the passing of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, on March 7, 2024.



Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, representing the NPP, emerged victorious with 27,782 votes, constituting 55.8% of the total votes cast. His primary opponent, Independent Candidate Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, secured 21,534 votes, accounting for 43.3% of the total votes, on Tuesday, April 30.



Mr. Aduomi, formerly of the NPP, contested independently, citing discrepancies with the party's delegate list.



While some pollsters and political analysts suggested the NPP faced challenges in securing victory in its stronghold, Ayeh-Paye refuted this notion. Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV, he viewed the by-election as an internal contest within the NPP, with both candidates representing the party.

Ayeh-Paye noted that had Aduomi won, he would likely align with the NPP in Parliament, thus maintaining the party's majority.



Supporting the party's National Chairman, Stephen Ntim's initiative to reconcile with Aduomi's camp, Ayeh-Paye emphasized the importance of unity to prevent apathy in the upcoming December 2024 elections.



He dismissed concerns about the NPP's electoral prospects if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had participated in the race.