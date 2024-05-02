Ayeh-Paye laments mistreatment by NPP, alleges lack of support despite loyalty

Samuel Ayeh-Paye

The former Ayensuano MP, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has voiced grievances about his treatment within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging years of neglect and lack of support despite his loyalty and contributions.

In an interview on Joy Prime's Prime Morning, Ayeh-Paye recounted instances of personal sacrifices made for the party's benefit, including winning consecutive elections while in opposition without receiving any form of compensation or support from the party.



Ayeh-Paye expressed disappointment over the party's failure to provide assistance in retaining his seat when they assumed power, highlighting that he financed his own campaign expenses, including fuel and vehicle maintenance, out of dedication to the party.

Reflecting on the party's history, Ayeh-Paye cited the example of the late Albert Adu Boahen, a founding father of the NPP, who allegedly received no party position and passed away with no personal wealth after investing heavily in the party's development.



Despite feeling undervalued, Ayeh-Paye criticized independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi for contesting in the recent Ejisu by-election, particularly considering his role as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways. He questioned Aduomi's decision, highlighting missed opportunities for project lobbying and contractor payments due to his ministerial position.