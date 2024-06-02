Ayorkor Botchwey calls for restructuring of global financial system to protect vulnerable nations

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Source: Asaase Radio

Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has urged international financial system reforms to aid Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at a forum in Antigua.

She supported the 2022 Bridgetown Initiative for Global Financial Architecture Reform and emphasized Ghana's solidarity with SIDS, advocating for debt relief and increased financial aid.



Botchwey expressed condolences for the recent landslide in Papua New Guinea and engaged in bilateral meetings with leaders.

As a candidate for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, she highlighted the organization's importance for SIDS, which make up a significant portion of its membership.



