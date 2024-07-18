Ayorkor Botchwey holds trade, cooperation talks with Maltese President, Prime Minister, others

Ms Ayorkor Botchwey with the President of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and candidate for Commonwealth Secretary-General, has met with top officials in Malta to deepen diplomatic relations and promote her candidacy.

On July 15, 2024, she held discussions with President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, and Foreign Minister Ian Borg in Valletta.



Emphasizing the need for trade over aid, Botchwey highlighted Ghana's and Africa's focus on economic partnerships to create jobs and reduce illegal migration.

Maltese officials expressed satisfaction with Ghana’s investment climate.



Botchwey's vision for the Commonwealth prioritizes youth empowerment and climate change resilience.



