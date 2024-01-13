BBC Documentary: Ajoke is not a biological daughter of TB Joshua – SCOAN Trustee

A trustee of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), who described himself as the face behind Emmanuel TV (the broadcast of SCOAN activities) commentaries, has said that Ajoke, one of the characters in the explosive BBC investigative documentary is not a biological daughter of the founder of the church, the late TB Joshua as portrayed in the documentary.

According to him, Ajoke was adopted by TB Joshua after she was abandoned when she was an infant by her mother in front of the church.



The trustee, who said he had been a disciple of TB Joshua for over 27 years and had worked closely with him till his demise, said that TB Joshua raised Ajoke as one of his daughters till she became rebellious and ran away from her adopted family.



“And please take this for records. Ajoke was never a biological daughter of Prophet TB Joshua. The prophet has only three biological daughters and the whole world knows them. Ajoke was a few days old baby abandoned under a truck around the church premises by her callous mother.



“The prophet picked her up and reported the case to the police. And rather than sending her to the orphanage home, he chose to father her… adopting her as his own daughter and giving her all the fatherly love and care," he said.



He added, “And this little girl was growing up to the admiration of everyone and suddenly became utterly rebellious to the point that everyone became fed up with her. And one day she left. All her records are in the SCOAN archives”.

Background:



Ajoke, who was described as a biological daughter of the late Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, opened up about confronting her father openly over sexual infractions and other crimes he was committing against young ladies in the church.



Ajoke, who has ditched her surname Joshua has also taken a new name according to a BBC report on the alleged crimes TB Joshua committed over two decades.



The film, titled ‘DISCIPLES: The cult of TB Joshua’ is a three-part series released earlier this week. Ajoke was one of the key interviewees who spoke extensively about physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of the famous televangelist.



She recounted being assaulted with belts, chains until she was virtually crippled when she dared to question her father’s sexcapades openly.

“He was trying so hard to stop people from listening to me, he just felt threatened by the fact that I knew things that were happening,” she stated.



Other disciples, members of the preacher’s inner circle confirmed that Ajoke was bold enough to confront him in front of his disciples, “I see her as a hero,” one of them said.



But Ajoke held that her father knew his crimes would one day come to light and that beyond the façade of doing the Lord’s work, he lived in fear of being found out.



“He created an image of an untouchable, perfect being but I was looking through those things. I was seeing a man that was very vulnerable, that was very afraid of the truth.



“He was very afraid that someone would speak up, make him answer to those things that he had done. Everything was a keg of gunpowder and it could have gone off in one moment,” she stressed.

Watch the trustee's comments on Ajoke in the video below: (from 5:00)







