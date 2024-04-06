Bagbin donates pews to St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sombo

Alan Bagbin donated pews to the Christian denomination

The Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has generously donated pews to the St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sombo, located in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

Speaker Bagbin, a Catholic by Christian denomination, shared fond memories of his upbringing in the community and acknowledged the significant role the Catholic Church played in shaping his life.



He expressed that the donation of the pews is a gesture of gratitude and a way of giving back to the Church and serving God Almighty.



During the donation ceremony, Speaker Bagbin encouraged Christians to remain steadfast in their adherence to Christ-like doctrines and practices. His words underscored the importance of faith and devotion, highlighting the role of the Church in guiding individuals in their spiritual journey.

The donation of pews to the St. Dominic Catholic Church reflects Speaker Bagbin's commitment to supporting religious institutions and promoting worship spaces conducive to spiritual growth and community engagement.



His donation not only enhances the physical environment of the church but also strengthens the bond between the church and its congregation, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose in worship.