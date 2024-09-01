Bagbin honored with the title of Dakagili Naa by Wa Traditional Council

Dakagili Naa

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been honored with the title of “Dakagili Naa,” meaning dependability, reliability, and wisdom, by His Royal Majesty Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV and the people of Wa.

The title was conferred during a grand durbar in Wa.



Speaker Bagbin expressed his gratitude to the Wa Naa, the chiefs, and the people of Wa for the recognition, and reaffirmed his commitment to serving Ghana with integrity.

The event was attended by distinguished chiefs, dignitaries, and community members, underscoring the respect for Speaker Bagbin’s leadership.



