Flooding in the Upper East Region has submerged farms due to the spillage of the Bagre Dam and heavy rains.

According to Daniel Azimbe, the Binduri district director of NADMO, the floods began following the dam's spillage on August 19.



Affected areas include Yarugungu, Pansi, Isakaten, and parts of the Bazua and Kadi regions.

Many crops are submerged, and damage assessments are ongoing.



