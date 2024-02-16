Baifikrom Dam at a critically low level

Baifikron dam in critically low water level

The irrigation dam in Baifikrom, located near Mankessim in the Central Region, is currently at a critically low level.

This dam serves as an alternative source of water for the Ghana Water Company treatment plant and was originally constructed in 1974 for irrigation purposes, but later became a source of water for the Baifikrom Waterworks.



Currently, the water level of the dam is only one metre, while at full capacity, it can hold water up to six metres. The acceptable minimum level of water in the dam is three metres.



According to Ebenezer Kwami, the Central Regional Manager of the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), if the water level of the dam drops to 0.86 metres, it would be at its 'dead stock" level and it would be impossible to pump water.



This would make it difficult to treat water for supply to communities. As a result of the low water level of the dam, there are water shortages in communities along the irrigation dam in Baifikrom near Mankessim in the Central Region.



To find lasting solutions to the encroachment of the dam's buffer lands, officials of the Ghana Water Company and the GIDA are working together.



According to a Graphic Online report, the officials engaged with eight communities in the dam's catchment area, whose activities affect the dam's operations and, subsequently, the GWCL's operations.

The Central Regional Office of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission provided support for these engagements, with the goal of finding a way to save the dam from collapsing.



According to Kwami, some farmers' use of fertiliser has resulted in algae growth and other water weeds in the dam, which has negatively impacted the quality of the water. Some residents also fetch water from the dam with tankers for sale, while others have built on the pipelines. Additionally, the Okyi River, which flows near the dam, has almost dried up due to negative activities along its banks.



Nicholas Okyere, the Regional Quality Assurance Manager of the GWCL, stated that the state of the dam and the Okyi River has created a lot of problems for the GWCL operations, which is now producing only 70% of its production.



To ensure the dam's sustainability, the regent of Baifikrom, Nana Abakah, called for dredging since the dam has not been dredged in its almost 50 years of existence. Enyan Maim's regent, Nana Kow Odziadoa, also called for further engagement to ensure the dam was sustained.



The stakeholders urged the companies to consistently engage the communities to protect the dam. According to the Regional Manager of the PURC, Kesewaa Apenteng-Addo, there have been several complaints from Mankessim and its environs.



The PURC created a platform for engagement to address these complaints and hopes that the engagement will be fruitful.