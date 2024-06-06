News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Ban on noise-making to end today, funeral rites still prohibited

Noise Making Ban Accra However, the prohibition on funeral rites remains in place until June 13, 2024

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is set to announce the conclusion of the ban on drumming and noise-making within the Accra metropolis, effective Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live