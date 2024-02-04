Banda-Battor fish market to be redeveloped

Banda Market

Situated about a 15-minute drive from Banda Ahenkro, the Banda district capital in the Bono Region, the Banda-Battor Fish Market has emerged as a vital hub for trade in the area.

Established in 2023 by local fishermen and residents living upstream of the Bui Dam, the market has grown rapidly, attracting people from various parts of the country.



The market mostly operates on Thursdays and offers a wide variety of products such as food items, livestock, used clothing, footwear, mobile phones, cosmetics, palm oil, and cooking utensils. However, fish is the most dominant commodity available, making it a significant trading point for fish sellers.



The Banda-Battor Fish Market is the only market that serves the area. However, it faces several challenges due to the absence of proper structures. Hundreds of traders are left exposed to the elements, which makes it difficult for them to conduct business during both dry and rainy seasons. Lactating mothers and traders face health issues due to the dusty environment in which they have to trade.



Recognising these challenges, Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmed Ibrahim has allocated GH₵ 10 million to redevelop an abandoned project at Bungase into a new market. This project, part of the Banda Landing Beach Project initiated in 2015, aims to provide 148 shops, washrooms, mechanized boreholes, and electricity.

The redevelopment project, which covers a 40-acre land, is expected to be completed within two months. MP Ibrahim has emphasised the urgency of the project, stating his concern for the traders' health due to the poor conditions that currently prevail. He has pledged to invest his share of the MP's Common Fund and other funds to ensure the market's completion.



Mr. Ibrahim envisions the transformed market becoming a major fish trading hub in the region and the entire country. He emphasizes his commitment to the project's timely completion and plans to provide means of transport for traders and support for fisherfolk.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Bui Dam Fishermen Association, Moses Adzani Ekekevor, highlighted the lack of premix fuel as a major challenge for fisherfolk in the area. He commends MP Ibrahim for the bold decision to reconstruct the market, anticipating positive impacts on trading activities and regional development. Ekekevor also called for increased security in the area, citing incidents of gunmen threatening lives.