News
Bangladesh anti-government protests kill more than 70

Bangladeshhhh.png Thirteen police officers were killed in Sirajganj during a police station attack.

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Bangladesh have resulted in at least 76 deaths.

The unrest, which started as a student-led protest against civil service job quotas, has evolved into a broader anti-government movement demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Thirteen police officers were killed in Sirajganj during a police station attack.

Over 270 people have died since the protests began in July.

The government has imposed a curfew and suspended mobile internet services.

Despite the violence, Hasina has called for dialogue, while the protesters demand justice and refuse to back down.

Source: BBC