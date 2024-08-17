Barima Twumasi Bekoe II declares “Ghana Day” in Columbus, Ohio

Barima Twumasi Bekoe II

Barima Twumasi Bekoe II, President of the Traditional House of Ghanaian Chiefs in Columbus, Ohio, has declared the second Saturday in August as “Ghana Day in Ohio.”

The annual event, “GhanapicOhio,” unites the Ghanaian community, attracting over 5,000 attendees this year.



With participation from churches, associations, businesses, and local vendors, the picnic at Maloney Park has become the largest gathering of Ghanaian-Americans in the area.

Barima Twumasi Bekoe II thanked key leaders for their dedication to the event, highlighting its role in celebrating and uniting the community.



