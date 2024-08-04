Bawku: NDC youth pledges allegiance to NPP, burns NDC T-shirts

A group of NDC youth in Bawku have voiced their disappointment with former President John Mahama's campaign tactics, accusing him of tribalism.
During Mahama's recent visit, they felt his message was divisive, leading them to burn NDC t-shirts in protest.
The youth have pledged their support to the NPP, seeking a more inclusive political approach.
This defection is seen as a major setback for the NDC's prospects in the region.
JUST IN— Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) August 4, 2024
Bawku NDC youth expresses disgust of Mahama’s tribal campaign during his visit to Bawku, due to this, the NDC youth as a result have burned NDC party t-shirts in protest and pledged allegiance to the NPP. pic.twitter.com/0ZuAXhzMWN
Read full article