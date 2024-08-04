Bawku: NDC youth pledges allegiance to NPP, burns NDC T-shirts

This defection is seen as a major setback for the NDC's prospects in the region

A group of NDC youth in Bawku have voiced their disappointment with former President John Mahama's campaign tactics, accusing him of tribalism.

During Mahama's recent visit, they felt his message was divisive, leading them to burn NDC t-shirts in protest.



The youth have pledged their support to the NPP, seeking a more inclusive political approach.

