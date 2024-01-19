Bawku: Shooting leaves one dead, several others injured

The deceased died due to severe chest injury secondary to gunshots

A renewed shooting in the Upper East town of Bawku on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, has left one person dead and several others injured MyNewsGh.com reports.

The indiscriminate shooting according to a police situational report sighted by this portal, happened specifically in Zongo, near the Bawku Police Station.



The deceased, who died due to severe chest injury secondary to gunshots, has been identified as Musah Seidu, aged 60. His body had been conveyed to the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku for preservation and autopsy but has since been released to his family for burial after the cause of death was established.



People who got injured in the Wednesday night shootings include: Firdaus Abdulai, 17; Sumaila Munira, 38; both of whom are receiving treatment at the Vineyard Hospital in Bawku; and Amidu Bugri, 40; Bukari Seidu, 50; and Kamal Sadat,19, all of whom are receiving treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku.

“On Wednesday, 17/01/2024 at about 1230hrs sporadic and indiscriminate gunshots were heard around Zongo near the Bawku Police Station. ACP/Mr. Adamu Seidu i/c DSP/Mr. Gabriel Asagkpeere and men reported and left in that direction on enquiries.



On arrival, police had information that some members of the public sustained gunshot injuries and were sent to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital and Vineyard Hospital respectively for medical treatment,” a police report said.



The situation is currently under control.