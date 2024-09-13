Bawku township deserted after military raid

There have been unconfirmed reports of brutality towards residents

Following a military raid on September 12, Bawku township is largely deserted.

The raid was triggered by a shooting incident involving gunmen targeting a tricycle rider.



The rider escaped injury, but the attackers reportedly received assistance from local residents.

In response, the military conducted an operation to apprehend the gunmen, leading to the closure of local shops.



There have been unconfirmed reports of brutality towards residents, but the situation has since calmed down.



