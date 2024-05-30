Bawumia, Mahama agree on need for tax reforms

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearers for the NPP and NDC respectively, both support a simplified tax regime to ease business pressures.

Speaking at the CEO summit, they proposed new tax systems to improve compliance and transparency.



Dr. Bawumia advocated for a flat tax system and a tax amnesty to reset tax obligations, while Mr. Mahama emphasized setting optimal tax limits and simplifying VAT collection.

Mahama also pledged to abolish the e-levy and reduce burdensome taxes and audits. Both aim to make tax computation easier and more predictable for businesses.



