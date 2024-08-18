Bawumia acknowledges economic challenges

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: 3news

NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the economic hardships Ghana faced over the past two years, marked by high inflation and rising living costs.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 NPP Manifesto, he highlighted signs of recovery, including a drop in inflation to around 20% and a predicted economic turnaround.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized the government's commitment to reducing the high cost of living and creating more jobs, noting that despite creating 2.3 million jobs, youth unemployment remains a challenge.

He pledged to continue efforts to improve the economy and alleviate difficulties for Ghanaians.



