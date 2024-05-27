Bawumia aims for 300,000 votes in NDC’s stronghold – Nana B

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Herald Ghana

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) aims to secure over 300,000 votes from the Volta Region for its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the December 2024 elections.

National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, known as "Nana B," announced this goal following a tour of the NDC stronghold to oversee a limited voter registration exercise.



Nana B, along with Volta Regional Chairman Makafui Woanya and other executives, visited multiple constituencies to assess readiness and mobilize support.

He highlighted the NPP's developmental projects in the region, confident these will enhance the party's electoral performance.



