Bawumia announces plan to boost Ghana's pharmaceutical industry

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has revealed intentions to introduce an initiative aimed at strengthening Ghana's pharmaceutical sector through the establishment of a dedicated fund arrangement.

During a meeting with members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia stressed the significance of bolstering local drug manufacturing to reduce dependence on imports.



The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also affirmed his dedication to improving the sector's capacities if elected president in the forthcoming December elections, emphasizing the necessity of a specialized financial institution to facilitate this initiative.



Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision of positioning Ghana as a manufacturing hub within the region, emphasizing the importance of allocating sufficient financial resources to achieve this objective.

He highlighted the potential advantages of leveraging Ghana's strengths in the pharmaceutical sector.



"We need a financial institution that understands the business so for me, I believe that once we have made the decision that we are going to make Ghana a hub for manufacturing in this subregion, then you have to support it with the financial resources. And I think the gain from that would be huge for Ghana. And I think we should do it because we have a comparative advantage," he said.