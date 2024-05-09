Bawumia calls for collaborative approach to tackle galamsey menace

Galamsey site

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a keynote address at the Ghana Mining Vision event organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

During his speech, Dr. Bawumia underscored the pressing need for a collective effort in combating illegal mining activities, commonly known as "galamsey," which continue to pose significant environmental and social challenges in Ghana.



Highlighting the complexity of the issue, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that no single individual or administration could entirely eradicate illegal mining without the collaborative commitment of various stakeholders. He acknowledged that while efforts had been made to address the menace, there was still much work to be done, and it remained a matter of concern for all Ghanaians.



"The fight against illegal mining has not been won yet, and it should be a matter of concern to every citizen. We cannot afford to underestimate the gravity of this issue, as it not only threatens our environment but also undermines our efforts to ensure sustainable development," Dr. Bawumia stated.



He reiterated his government's commitment to implementing sustainable solutions that prioritize the long-term well-being of Ghana's natural resources and environment. Dr. Bawumia pledged to harness existing potentials to build a robust small-scale mining sector that would be admired both regionally and globally.

"To address this menace effectively, we must work together as a nation. This includes government agencies, mining companies, local communities, and individual citizens. By fostering collaboration and cooperation among all stakeholders, we can confront the challenges posed by illegal mining and pave the way for the sustainable development of Ghana's mining sector," Dr. Bawumia asserted.



In addition to emphasizing the importance of collective action, Dr. Bawumia called for increased awareness and education to empower communities to make informed decisions about their involvement in mining activities. He stressed the need for transparent and accountable governance in the mining sector, urging policymakers to prioritize environmental conservation and community development in their decision-making processes.



Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the role of technology and innovation in addressing illegal mining practices. He emphasized the importance of leveraging modern technologies such as satellite imagery and geospatial mapping to monitor and regulate mining activities effectively.



As the event concluded, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to championing the fight against illegal mining and called upon all stakeholders to join forces in safeguarding Ghana's natural resources for future generations.