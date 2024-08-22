Bawumia commissions Achiase District Hospital

The hospital will provide essential medical services to Achiase and nearby communities

Source: Daily Guide

Ghana’s healthcare sector reached a milestone as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned the Achiase District Hospital in the Eastern Region.

This facility is part of the 40 hospitals and healthcare centers initiated and completed by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, underscoring their commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.



The hospital will provide essential medical services to Achiase and nearby communities.

Dr. Bawumia also inaugurated a new Assembly Administration Block for the district, highlighting the government's efforts to enhance public services across the country.



