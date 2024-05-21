Bawumia commissions Zoomlion's advanced waste recycling facility in Upper West

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioning new Zoomlion plant

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a state-of-the-art 400-ton-per-day integrated waste recycling plant in Kperisi, near Wa, in the Upper West Region.

This facility, known as the Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP), is the first of its kind in Northern Ghana and will process all types of waste from the region’s 11 municipal and district assemblies.



Dr. Bawumia praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to transforming Ghana’s waste management sector, noting the significant progress made since the President's nationwide tours and sod-cutting ceremonies in 2020. Ten out of the planned 16 recycling plants have been completed and commissioned, including the new facility in Wa.



The Vice President emphasized the NPP government’s shift from social intervention initiatives to job creation, expressing gratitude to Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Zoomlion, for aligning with the President’s vision and constructing multiple IRECOPs across Ghana.



Dr. Agyepong, addressing the durbar of chiefs and people of the Upper West Region, highlighted the company’s evolution from humble beginnings to a prominent waste management entity in Ghana and Africa. He acknowledged the support of successive governments and commended President Akufo-Addo’s leadership in establishing regional waste treatment plants.

The new IRECOP in Wa will process approximately 960 bags of compost fertilizer per day, contributing to an annual output of over 2 million bags across Ghana. This initiative supports the agricultural sector by supplying organic compost and promoting eco-friendly practices.



Dr. Agyepong also mentioned the establishment of a Centralized Medical Waste Treatment Facility equipped with modern Ecosteryl Microwave Treatment Equipment, capable of processing up to 5,000 kg of hazardous medical waste daily. This facility ensures the safe and environmentally sound disposal of medical waste.



The waste recycling plants are expected to generate significant employment, providing 300 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs locally, with the potential to create over 10,000 jobs across the ten facilities. These plants will also serve as research and training centers for academic institutions.



The Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, expressed gratitude for the new facility's potential in job creation, tourism, and research. Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, emphasized the project’s contribution to sustainable employment and thanked landowners for their support.