News
Bawumia fulfils promise to build hostels for Kayayei?

Bawumia Fulfills Promise Vice President Dr Bawumia and one of the supposed hostel for Kayayei

Mon, 1 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye has stated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is on course to fulfil his promise to build a hostel facility for head porters, popularly known as Kayayei.

In a post shared on X, Miracles Aboagye said that two accommodation facilities have been completed for the Kayayei and will be commissioned soon.

He added that in addition to serving as a hostel, the facilities, which would be situated in Madina and Ashaiman, suburbs of the nation’s capital, Accra, would serve as training centres for the head porters.

Miracles Aboagye, Director of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development at the Presidency, lauded Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his ‘life-changing’ initiative.

“The Kayayei accommodation and skills training centre. Two facilities are to be commissioned: Madina and Ashaiman.

“A life-changing initiative by H.E @MBawumia. God Bless you, sir; your sisters and brothers will forever cherish this generational intervention,” he wrote.

The presidential staffer added, “Promise made - delivered."

The post he shared had a picture of one of the hotels – a four-story building.

View the post plus the picture of one of the hostels below:



